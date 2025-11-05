Half Of Drivers Admit They've 'Hidden' In Their Car For Peace And Quiet

403
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Half of drivers admit they've 'hidden' in their car – for some peace and quiet away from partners, kids and work colleagues. A poll of 2,000 motorists found 77 per cent enjoy 'car time' – the opportunity to stay in their vehicles for five minutes or more at the beginning or end of their journey. And 13 per cent have hidden in their motors from partners, eight per cent from their in-laws and even 12 per cent from their own children. While 35 per cent used the excuse of running a quick errand simply to have a few moments in their automobile. Paul Ray of Halfords, which commissioned the study, said:“The car has become a vital, yet unspoken, sanctuary for millions of people across the country. “We want to encourage drivers to embrace this habit and give themselves permission to take that precious time to unwind. “With families more dependent on their car during the winter months, it's important to make sure your car is road-ready and a place to give you a moment of calm.” The study also found 67 per cent of those who enjoy car time consider their vehicle the 'perfect' place to unwind for a five-minute break. While 42 per cent relish privacy, 27 per cent appreciate being able to hear themselves think – and 15 per cent like it so they can play music as loud as they want. And 63 per cent said they're more prepared to tackle the rest of the day once they've taken five. The average amount of time drivers spent enjoying car time is 13 minutes according to the OnePoll data. Interestingly, parents average 14 minutes, compared to just nine minutes for those without children. And from those that admit to hiding in the car – 21 per cent of parents feel guilty about it, compared to 14 per cent of non-parents. Overall, summer is the season most are likely to indulge in car time (18 per cent), compared to 11 per cent in winter. Yet 36 per cent are more dependent on their car during the winter than the summer – and more than half (52 per cent) find driving and maintaining their car more stressful at that time of year. To support the research Halfords worked with comedian and actor Ellie Taylor on a video about car-time, she said:“I honestly thought I was the only one! “Like millions of parents, my day is just one long, beautiful, chaotic relay race, and sometimes you just need a moment to quietly take a breath, eat a snack or mentally prepare yourself for the next round of getting someone to put on their shoes. “The truth is, for busy parents, self-care isn't always a long hot bath or a meditation retreat-it's that glorious, short window when you pull up outside the house and finally put the car into park.”
