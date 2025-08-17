Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanon to give retired civilian public sector employees monthly salary


2025-08-17 09:10:56
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s cabinet has approved monthly payments of 12 million Lebanese pounds (about 134 USD) for retired public sector employees to help alleviate economic hardship, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced Thursday.

The measure forms part of broader efforts to adjust wages and pensions according to living costs and the state’s limited fiscal capacity. Retirees currently receive at least 18 million pounds, excluding the new payment.

Jaber also confirmed initial funding of 200 billion pounds for reconstruction in Beirut’s southern suburbs and a 250-million-dollar World Bank loan for rebuilding infrastructure.

