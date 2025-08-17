403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Criticizes Media Coverage of Putin Summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has strongly criticized the press, accusing news outlets of citing “fired losers” like his former national security adviser John Bolton in their coverage of the upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two leaders are scheduled to convene in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, with discussions expected to center mainly on reaching a resolution in the Ukraine conflict.
In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump complained about the “very unfair media” surrounding his meeting with Putin.
He accused reporters of “constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton,” who recently said that, despite the meeting occurring “on American soil,” “Putin has already won.”
Trump questioned the criticism, stating, “What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING,” and dismissed the negative reports as “Fake News.”
John Bolton, who was dismissed from Trump’s first term after serving 18 months, has suggested that allowing Putin to come to the US represents a victory for the Russian leader.
In an interview with a news outlet published on Tuesday, Bolton described it as “a big win for Putin,” since Putin remains a “pariah leader.”
Diplomatic ties between Russia and the US were essentially frozen in 2022 during the administration of Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, as part of a strategy to internationally “isolate” Moscow.
Trump, however, has been working to ease tensions and seek an end to the Ukraine conflict.
The two leaders are scheduled to convene in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, with discussions expected to center mainly on reaching a resolution in the Ukraine conflict.
In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump complained about the “very unfair media” surrounding his meeting with Putin.
He accused reporters of “constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton,” who recently said that, despite the meeting occurring “on American soil,” “Putin has already won.”
Trump questioned the criticism, stating, “What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING,” and dismissed the negative reports as “Fake News.”
John Bolton, who was dismissed from Trump’s first term after serving 18 months, has suggested that allowing Putin to come to the US represents a victory for the Russian leader.
In an interview with a news outlet published on Tuesday, Bolton described it as “a big win for Putin,” since Putin remains a “pariah leader.”
Diplomatic ties between Russia and the US were essentially frozen in 2022 during the administration of Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, as part of a strategy to internationally “isolate” Moscow.
Trump, however, has been working to ease tensions and seek an end to the Ukraine conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment