Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
National Library Marks Ilgar Fahmi's 50Th Anniversary With Special Exhibition

National Library Marks Ilgar Fahmi's 50Th Anniversary With Special Exhibition


2025-08-17 05:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Library of Azerbaijan has launched a special exhibition to mark the 50th birthday of renowned poet, writer, and screenwriter Ilgar Fahmi.

The exhibition, titled“Writer-Poet Ilgar Fahmi”, brings together a wide collection of his creative works, ranging from short stories, novellas, novels, and poetry to screenplays, teleplays, and essays. Visitors can also explore his translations, editorial contributions, and books where he acted as a consultant or provided prefaces.

In addition, the display includes studies on Fahmi's literary career, as well as articles published about him in the press, offering a comprehensive look at his multifaceted contribution to Azerbaijani literature and cinema.

MENAFN17082025000195011045ID1109938051

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search