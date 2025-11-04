Russia Spreading Fake Tiktok Videos To Promote Narrative Of 'Peace At Any Cost' In Ukraine CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

“Videos are circulating on TikTok in which 'ordinary Ukrainians' on the street are asked about their views on the war, mobilization, or peace talks. These clips, created with AI, have a uniform visual style, and those surveyed express exclusively pessimistic messages,” the CCD said.

According to the report, the characters in these videos speak out against mobilization, call the war“senseless,” accuse the government of“blocking peace,” and promote claims that retaking occupied territories is“unnecessary.” The key shared feature of all these videos is that they are entirely AI-generated - a fact confirmed through deepfake-detection tools. This is yet another example of Russia using artificial intelligence technologies in its information warfare against Ukraine.

The Center emphasized that the goal of such videos is to demoralize Ukrainian society and reduce its willingness to resist by promoting the“peace at any cost” narrative. In doing so, the enemy seeks to impose a sense of hopelessness and despair on Ukrainians.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia is increasingly becoming a source of a new information threat by resorting to AI-driven manipulation.

Photo: Unsplash