US Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders
(MENAFN) The United States on Friday lifted Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions roster, the Treasury Department revealed.
Within a record of various aliases linked to Sharaa, the Office of Foreign Assets Control confirmed that it had also eliminated Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the same sanctions registry.
This action followed a day after the UN Security Council approved a draft resolution calling for the removal of al-Sharaa and Khattab from the sanctions list.
