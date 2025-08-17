No Babar Azam, No Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan Cricket Team Shake Things Up For Asia Cup

Dubai: Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the new captain for Pakistan Cricket Team and will lead the team in both the upcoming UAE tri-nation series and the Asia Cup, both scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. This marks a significant shift in leadership, as former captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have been dropped from the T20I squad, suggesting a potential end to their careers in the shortest format. Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who has been struggling with form, has also been left out of the Asia Cup squad. These major changes come in the wake of Mike Hesson's recent appointment as Pakistan's new white-ball head coach.

The tri-series will feature Pakistan, Afghanistan, and hosts UAE, serving as preparation for the Asia Cup. The 17-player squad includes experienced names like Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf. The selectors have also given opportunities to rising talents such as Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan's Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.