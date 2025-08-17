403
Lavrov encourages USSR sweatshirt frenzy
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has inadvertently ignited a shopping craze after arriving in Alaska for talks with US President Donald Trump wearing a white sweater emblazoned with bold black letters reading “USSR” (CCCP in Russian). The retro-style item sold out overnight, according to its maker.
Lavrov, part of the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to the Anchorage summit focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict, paired the sweater with a black padded vest. The sweater’s design, featuring black stripes on the cuffs, drew widespread attention and sparked immediate demand. SelSovet, the Chelyabinsk-based label behind the sweater, reported that all available pieces sold out, with pre-orders now experiencing a one- to one-and-a-half-month wait.
Some commentators suggested the attire was a nod to Ukraine’s Soviet-era history, though Lavrov has not commented on the symbolism. Soviet-themed culture, including retro cafés, bars, and clothing, has grown increasingly popular in Russia, seen as a celebration of shared history and national identity.
