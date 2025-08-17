Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Solvak PM states Alaska meeting changed West's entrenched stance toward Moscow


2025-08-17 03:30:30
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has argued that the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska undermined the West’s entrenched stance toward Moscow.

Fico, who suspended Slovakia’s military assistance to Kiev in late 2023 and has repeatedly criticized both EU sanctions on Russia and proposals for Ukraine’s NATO membership, shared his views in a video statement on Saturday.

He said that the simple fact the two leaders held face-to-face talks was the “most important thing” about the Anchorage summit. “Politicians need to meet and show mutual respect, to talk and try to understand each other,” the Slovak leader stressed.

According to Fico, the discussions “rejected the black-and-white view of the military conflict in Ukraine” and effectively “erased a single mandatory opinion on the war.” He also underscored the need to “speak equally about security guarantees both for Ukraine and for the Russian Federation,” while recognizing the “historical roots” of the conflict.

“The next few days will show whether the major players in the EU will support this process,” Fico continued, or whether they will stick with their “failing” policy of trying to weaken Russia.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also welcomed the Alaska summit, writing in a social media post that the talks made the “world a safer place than it was yesterday.”

