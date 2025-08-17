403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Solvak PM states Alaska meeting changed West’s entrenched stance toward Moscow
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has argued that the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska undermined the West’s entrenched stance toward Moscow.
Fico, who suspended Slovakia’s military assistance to Kiev in late 2023 and has repeatedly criticized both EU sanctions on Russia and proposals for Ukraine’s NATO membership, shared his views in a video statement on Saturday.
He said that the simple fact the two leaders held face-to-face talks was the “most important thing” about the Anchorage summit. “Politicians need to meet and show mutual respect, to talk and try to understand each other,” the Slovak leader stressed.
According to Fico, the discussions “rejected the black-and-white view of the military conflict in Ukraine” and effectively “erased a single mandatory opinion on the war.” He also underscored the need to “speak equally about security guarantees both for Ukraine and for the Russian Federation,” while recognizing the “historical roots” of the conflict.
“The next few days will show whether the major players in the EU will support this process,” Fico continued, or whether they will stick with their “failing” policy of trying to weaken Russia.
Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also welcomed the Alaska summit, writing in a social media post that the talks made the “world a safer place than it was yesterday.”
Fico, who suspended Slovakia’s military assistance to Kiev in late 2023 and has repeatedly criticized both EU sanctions on Russia and proposals for Ukraine’s NATO membership, shared his views in a video statement on Saturday.
He said that the simple fact the two leaders held face-to-face talks was the “most important thing” about the Anchorage summit. “Politicians need to meet and show mutual respect, to talk and try to understand each other,” the Slovak leader stressed.
According to Fico, the discussions “rejected the black-and-white view of the military conflict in Ukraine” and effectively “erased a single mandatory opinion on the war.” He also underscored the need to “speak equally about security guarantees both for Ukraine and for the Russian Federation,” while recognizing the “historical roots” of the conflict.
“The next few days will show whether the major players in the EU will support this process,” Fico continued, or whether they will stick with their “failing” policy of trying to weaken Russia.
Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also welcomed the Alaska summit, writing in a social media post that the talks made the “world a safer place than it was yesterday.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment