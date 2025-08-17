Video: Stray Dogs In Shimla To Be Tagged With QR And GPS - Here's Why
These tags, tied around the dogs' necks, will contain imperative information such as sterilisation status, vaccination records, overall health, age, and behaviour. Residents can access all this information about the dogs simply by scanning the details, according to a report by The Tribune.
Also read | Stray Dog Case: MCD announces plans to build shelters across 12 civic zones in Delhi-NCR
The tagging process will be carried out in tandem with NGOs and volunteers. The corporation will also launch an awareness programme to educate residents of the hill town on how to deal with aggressive stray dogs.
Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials will be widely distributed among schoolchildren, local residents, and ward councillors to promote awareness and ensure community safety, the report added.
The issue of stray dog attacks remains a paramount concern in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, with over 800 dog-bite cases registered, The Tribune reported.
Also Read | Nearly Headless Singhvi? SC hearing on stray dogs gets unlikely comic reliefSC on stray dog case
Meanwhile, the apex court reserved its order in the stray dogs case on Thursday. The hearing comes in the wake of widespread protests against the top court's order for the blanket removal of stray dogs from all NCR localities.
Read | Dog owner backs SC order to remove strays from Delhi-NCR, faces backlash: 'Selective compassion'
The hearing witnessed a heated exchange, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal urging a stay on the August 11 order. He cautioned that relocating all stray dogs to shelters could result in cruelty, culling, and health hazards.
On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that India records over 37 lakh dog-bite cases every year, stressing that the Supreme Court's directive stemmed from serious public safety concerns.
The matter was taken up after getting listed a few hours after it was mentioned before Chief Justice BR Gavai in open court.“I will look into it,” the CJI said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment