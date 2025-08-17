403
Russia Advances Design for Venera-D Mission to Venus
(MENAFN) Russia is moving forward with its long-delayed Venera-D mission to Venus, aiming to launch the interplanetary project before 2036, according to local media reports published Sunday.
The ambitious mission has been officially integrated into Russia’s newly approved national space program, with initial design efforts slated to begin in January 2026. This timeline aligns with the kickoff of the national space initiative, media reported, citing Oleg Korablev, head of the Department of Planetary Physics at the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Korablev confirmed that groundwork has already begun in partnership with the Lavochkin Association, a key Russian aerospace contractor. Coordination meetings are currently underway to ensure efficient collaboration ahead of the design phase.
The scientist pointed out that the launch timeline will be set following the completion of the design phase. “But it will definitely take place within the current planning period, no later than 2036,” he said.
Development is expected to span two years, during which teams will finalize a draft design that includes three major components: an orbiter, a lander, and a balloon probe designed for atmospheric study.
In an earlier statement this year, IKI’s scientific director and academician Lev Zeleny expressed caution about the timeline, noting that a launch before 2034 or 2035 remains unlikely.
The Venera-D mission marks Russia’s first independent return to Venus in decades and is poised to revive the legacy of its Soviet-era Venera program, which once led global exploration of the planet.
