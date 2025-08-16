Five More Settlements In Donetsk Region Begin Evacuating Families With Children
“People are being transported to safer areas free of charge every day, with the help of volunteers. Elderly residents, families with children, and even pets are leaving,” Filashkin wrote.
He shared the story of a woman from Druzhkivka who is evacuating with her son, cat, and hamster-survivors of previous shelling and the destruction of their home. Residents are asked to bring no more than two bags, with additional belongings sent by mail.Read also: About 300 children remain in Donetsk region's mandatory evacuation zone
“Evacuation saves lives,” Filashkin emphasized.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the White Angels unit evacuated 17 people from the Donetsk region, including a mother with five children.
Photo: Kostiantynivka Military Administration (illustrative)
