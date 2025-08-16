Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netanyahu Has Become A 'Problem,' Says Danish PM


(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 16 (Petra) – Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying his government has gone "too far" and hinting at potential EU sanctions under Denmark's upcoming rotating presidency.
According to Euronews, Frederiksen, on Saturday, described Netanyahu as ""a problem in himself" and condemned the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "appaling and catastrophic."
She denounced Israel's recent plan to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Frederiksen said Denmark aims to use its EU presidency to push for increased political pressure on Israel, including potential sanctions. "We are not ruling anything out in advance. Just as with Russia, we are designing the sanctions to target where we believe they will have the greatest effect," she stated.

