Manmade Kennels Evaluates The Brazilian Pit Monster Breed's Role In Future XL Bully Breeding

Brazilian Pit Monster. Photo courtesy of Canil Sangreal Brazil

ManMade Kennels XL Bully

XL American Bully

The Brazilian Pit Monster is recognized for its build. ManMade Kennels notes its qualities but advises careful evaluation before adding to breeding plans.

CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Brazilian Pit Monster has taken the American Bully community by storm, showcasing impressive muscular development and striking physical features that have captivated enthusiasts worldwide. With over 20 years of XL American Bully breeding excellence, ManMade Kennels shares insights on this up-and-coming breed.Impressive New Breed Shows PromiseThe Brazilian Pit Monster is a new XL bully breed currently undergoing recognition and improvement, already recognized by local kennel organizations in Brazil. These dogs exhibit remarkable physical characteristics, including ultra-muscular builds, tight skin definition, and extreme bully features that have generated significant social media buzz."We're genuinely impressed by what Brazilian breeders have accomplished with the pit Monster," says Edward Perez, owner of ManMade Kennels. "The physical development and aesthetic appeal of these dogs is undeniable – they're producing some incredible animals with remarkable muscle definition and outstanding structure."Professional Approach to New BloodlinesManMade Kennels, known for consistently producing high-quality XL American Bullies over two decades, takes a measured approach to emerging breeds. The Brazilian Monster Pit dog is a modern 21st-century breed, created by crossing dogs with a“monstrous” appearance-whether or not they were related to the Pit Bull, American Bully, or, indirectly, to Molosser breeds such as the American Bulldog and Old English Bulldog. The growing popularity of the American Bully movement largely drove its development."As professional breeders, we're watching the Brazilian Pit Monster development with great interest," explains Perez. "However, responsible breeding requires patience. We need to observe 3-4 generations before considering incorporating any new bloodlines into our program."Health and Temperament ConsiderationsWhile the Brazilian Pit Monster displays beautiful phenotypes, questions remain about long-term genetic stability. The breed standard notes that "the Brazilian Pit Monster is a breed still in formation" and "can be changed according to the development of the breed."Key considerations include:-Maintaining stable, family-friendly temperaments across generations-Monitoring for potential cardiac, orthopedic, and neurological issues through comprehensive health screening-Determining whether this represents lasting breed development or merely a temporary trend in the breeding communityExpert Insight from BrazilTo better understand the philosophy behind the Brazilian Pit Monster, ManMade Kennels reached out to Pedro Marcondes, founder of Canil Sangreal Brazil -one of the pioneering kennels leading the development of the Brazilian Pit Monster breed."At Canil Sangreal, our foundation rests on three pillars: health, temperament, and type," Marcondes explains. "We've spent nearly 15 years refining a dog with balanced structure, proper movement, and stable temperament-traits that allow even a casual observer to recognize a Sangreal-bred Brazilian Pit Monster. Our focus has always been on longevity and harmony, both within the dog's body and in its relationship with people and other animals."Man Made Kennels' Proven Track RecordWhile monitoring new developments, ManMade Kennels continues producing exceptional XL American Bullies with established bloodlines, comprehensive health testing, and satisfied customers spanning two decades. The kennel's commitment to genetic stability and predictable temperaments has earned recognition throughout the bully community."We're not dismissing the Brazilian Pit Monster – quite the opposite," notes Perez. "We're impressed and watching closely. But our customers trust us to make breeding decisions based on proven genetics and long-term breed stability, not just beautiful first-generation results."Future OutlookThe Brazilian Pit Monster represents an exciting development in bully breed evolution. As the breed matures and additional generations provide data on health, temperament, and genetic consistency, established kennels like ManMade will evaluate potential future collaborations."The future may very well include Brazilian Pit Monster genetics in American bully programs," concludes Perez. "We just want to ensure we're making decisions based on comprehensive generational data, not internet trends."

