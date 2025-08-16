The Panama Clinic Now Accepts Medicare Advantage - A Milestone In Accessible, World-Class Healthcare For U.S. Expats In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)August 16, 2025 - The Panama Clinic, one of Panama's most advanced private hospitals, is proud to announce that it now acceptsplans, making high-quality healthcare more accessible than ever for U.S. retirees and expatriates living in or visiting Panama.This breakthrough in healthcare accessibility is a game-changer for U.S. citizens who rely on Medicare Advantage coverage. Patients can now receive care from The Panama Clinic's internationally trained medical team, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technology - without the financial strain of paying entirely out-of-pocket and seeking reimbursement later.



A Leader in International Healthcare Excellence

The Panama Clinic offers a full spectrum of medical services, including:



Emergency Care & Urgent Services - 24/7 fully equipped emergency department.

Specialized Medical Consultations - Over 30 specialties, from cardiology to neurology.

Advanced Diagnostics & Imaging - MRI, CT scans, digital radiology, and lab services.

Surgical & Inpatient Care - Modern operating theaters and comfortable private rooms.

Preventive & Wellness Services - Comprehensive health check-ups and screenings. Emergency Transport - Ground ambulance and air ambulance services for rapid response and safe transfers. Both are covered by Medicare Advantage.

Located in the heart of Panama City, The Panama Clinic is also the only hospital in the city with a helicopter pad on its roof , enabling emergency airlifts for critically ill or injured patients. This unique capability allows for immediate access to life-saving medical care from remote areas or accident sites, significantly improving patient outcomes.



Prestigious TEMOS Accreditation

The Panama Clinic is the only hospital in Panama to be awarded the prestigious TEMOS accreditation (“Trust. Effective Medicine. Optimized Services.”). This global certification recognizes medical facilities that excel in quality of care, patient safety, international patient services, and operational efficiency. TEMOS accreditation is a hallmark of excellence sought by leading healthcare providers around the world, ensuring patients receive top-tier, internationally recognized medical care.



Watch This Video



To truly appreciate why The Panama Clinic is considered the most advanced hospital in Panama City, we invite you to watch our video tour. You'll see the cutting-edge medical technology, modern patient facilities, specialized treatment areas, and the exceptional attention to detail that sets The Panama Clinic apart. From its TEMOS-accredited quality of care to its rooftop helipad and air ambulance service, every feature is designed with patient safety, comfort, and outcomes in mind.

Easy Pre-Registration for Medicare Advantage Patients

To streamline your first visit, Medicare Advantage members can pre-register by sending:



A photo of the front and back of your insurance card , and A photo of your cedula or passport photo page

Send via email to ... or WhatsApp to +507-6313-3778 .



Transforming Healthcare Access for U.S. Expats

“This is an important milestone for both The Panama Clinic and the U.S. expat community in Panama,” said Lucrecia Alarcon, Hospital Administrator.“Accepting Medicare Advantage allows us to serve our patients more effectively, giving them the peace of mind that they can receive world-class medical care right here in Panama without compromising their insurance benefits. We're grateful for the help of Jackie Lange, of Panama Relocation Tours , to facilitate this achievement and to get the word out to the expat community.”

With Panama increasingly becoming a preferred destination for retirees from the United States, the ability to use Medicare Advantage at The Panama Clinic means easier access to advanced healthcare - and fewer worries about navigating complex reimbursement processes.



For more information about The Panama Clinic and its services, visit .

Media Contact:

Lucrecia Alarcon

Hospital Administrator

The Panama Clinic

+507 310-1111

Email: ...



