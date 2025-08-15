Tradition, Passion And Pride: Costa Ricans Conquer Turkey With Their Folklore At A Prestigious Cultural Festival

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The group“Inspiraciones Costarricenses” is proudly representing Costa Rica at the 26th edition of the Büyükçekmece International Festival of Arts and Culture, a prominent international folklore competition held in Turkey.

This event brings together only 14 selected countries from around the world, who compete by showcasing the best of their traditions, music, dances, and traditional clothing. Costa Rica has dazzled with its authenticity, energy, and commitment, and seeks to honor the country's reputation before a demanding international jury and thousands of spectators.

The Costa Rican delegation , made up of artists passionate about national folklore, has participated in parades, presentations, and cultural activities, sharing the Costa Rican soul with the world. Their participation not only promotes our roots but also strengthens Costa Rica's cultural position on global stages.

“Being able to represent our country in a competition of this level is an experience that fills us with pride. We have come to give our all for Costa Rica, with our hearts in every performance,” said Petter Chinchilla, the group's General Director.

This competition not only celebrates the cultural richness of its peoples, but also promotes the exchange and appreciation of the authentic traditions that give each nation its identity.

The group covers 100% of the costs of this performance. Inspiraciones Costarricenses has been operating for 20 years and has participated in more than 30 festivals worldwid .-

