Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) Marks Bold Entry Into The Growing Battery Storage Market With 4.99 MW BESS In Ontario



PowerBank Corporation, a leading North American energy infrastructure developer and asset owner, has just begun installation of a 4.99 MW battery energy storage system (“BESS”) at its SFF-06 project in Cramahe, Ontario

Once completed, this project is designed to deliver 4.75 MW of daily contract capacity for 251 business days annually, thereby powering Ontario's grid with reliable, clean energy

This ambitious project marks PowerBank's bold entry into the battery storage market, a market that is projected to hit $31.2 billion by 2029, representing a 16.3% CAGR For the power supplied, PowerBank will receive a fixed capacity payment of $1,221/MW per business day, well above the $876/MW average for storage projects

PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) , a leading North American energy infrastructure developer and asset owner, just marked its entry into the rapidly growing Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”) market with the installation of a BESS at its SFF-06 flagship project in Cramahe, Ontario. The project, once completed, will have a 4.99 MW capacity, delivering 4.74 MW of daily contract capacity for 251 business days annually, ultimately powering Ontario's grid with reliable, clean energy ( ).

This ambitious project is backed by a $25.8 million loan from Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”), with the institution serving as Lender, Administrative and Collateral Agent, and Green Loan Structuring Agent. This, coupled with the long-term value that is the 22-year contract that PowerBank entered with...

