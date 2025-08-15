Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JMJ Construction Service Strengthens Construction & Event Safety With Enhanced Temporary Fencing Solutions In Los Angeles County


2025-08-15 07:14:03
(MENAFN- GetNews) JMJ Construction Service, a certified DBE, SBE and MBE full service rental and site management provider, proudly announces its expanded Temporary Fence Rental offerings across Los Angeles County. With over 20 years of industryexperience, JMJ continues to deliver dependable, efficient and customizable fencing solutions tailored to construction sites, special events and public spaces.

Key Features of JMJ's Temporary Fencing Services in LA County:

  • Versatile Fencing Options: Clients can choose from noise reducing, wind mitigating, and security enhanced setups. Ideal for sensitive job sites, outdoor events and restricted zones.
  • Wide Area Coverage: Serving key locations across LA County including Lancaster, Palmdale, Pasadena and Thousand Oaks. JMJ ensures both accessibility and rapid response.
  • Streamlined Rental Process: A client-focused“simple 5 minute online process” allows for fast, hassle free scheduling and reservation without onerous paperwork.
  • Full-Service Site Management: Beyond fencing, JMJ integrates services like mobile porta potties, power distribution, site logistics, single point billing and top tier customer service into their offerings.
  • Trust & Reliability: As a family-owned business, JMJ emphasizes transparency, respect, and sustainable practices, ensuring consistent quality and dependable delivery across projects.


Client Testimonials: Customers consistently commend JMJ's responsiveness and service quality:

  • “Mike was very responsive and extremely easy to work with... the prices are always great!” - Robert Beeman.
  • “Reliable with payments and a pleasure to work with.” - Mindy Follet.


Why Choose JMJ Construction Service?

  • DBE, SBE & MBE Certified: Supporting California's diverse construction industry and offering tax beneficial partnerships.
  • Over Two Decades of Experience: JMJ brings tradition, technical expertise and a deep industry network to every job.
  • Comprehensive Solutions: From perimeter fencing to porta potties, lighting and equipment rentals, JMJ is your one-stop provider.



About JMJ Construction Service

JMJ Construction Service is a leading provider of temporary fencing solutions in California, delivering fence rental services that prioritize security, compliance and efficiency. Serving construction sites, event venues, and private properties, the company ensures fast, reliable service with top tier customer support.

