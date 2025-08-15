Australian Developer Jamie Mcintyre Praises Indonesia's BRICS Move And Global Role

MENAFN - GetNews) In a recent interview with Indonesian Business Times, Australian property developer, political commentator, and founder of Australian National Review (Top Stories & World News | Breaking News Australia | ANR ), Jamie McIntyre, shared his views on Indonesia's growing global influence and the policies of its current president.

McIntyre, who has lived and invested extensively in Indonesia, said he prefers not to comment on domestic politics as it is not his primary area of expertise. However, he expressed strong support for Indonesia's decision to join BRICS, calling it“a vital step toward a multipolar world” that can help prevent the emergence of“a oneworld government run out of the Middle East” and avoid“a dystopian track-and-trace surveillance future for humanity.”

According to McIntyre, BRICS strengthens national sovereignty, promotes fair global trade, and allows member nations to transact in their own currencies-or in a future BRICS currency. He said this move would reduce reliance on the US dollar, which since World War II has been“printed without asset backing by a global banking cartel, distorting markets and devaluing money worldwide.”

“Indonesia has suffered in the past from reckless money printing,” McIntyre noted, adding that excessive currency expansion can be economically and socially destructive. He also welcomed Indonesia's closer ties with Russia, including potential military partnerships or bases, stating:“This is a positive development, and there's no reason for Australia to be concerned-though some will feign outrage.”

With Indonesia projected to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2050, McIntyre praised the nation's“vibrant population with traditional values.” He rejected the negative stereotypes about Muslims often promoted in the West, calling Indonesia-a nation with the largest Muslim population in the world-“a shining example of a happy, peaceful, and tolerant society that embraces Christians and other faiths alike.”

He criticised recent remarks by the Israeli Prime Minister against the Indonesian President, describing them as“poor form,” and said Indonesia has“every right to defend its role in the world and stand up for Muslim communities globally.” McIntyre also commended the president's recent speech at a Russian summit alongside Vladimir Putin, saying it reflected“a balanced approach to leadership in a nation of over 270 million people-no easy task.”

Calling himself a“compassionate capitalist,” McIntyre sees Indonesia as well-positioned to benefit from the decline of Western economies.“The brain drain of talent from Australia and Europe will accelerate,” he said.“Indonesia can attract not only foreign capital but also Western intellectual property, boosting its economic transformation for the benefit of all Indonesians while maintaining a balanced society.”

