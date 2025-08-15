403
CENTCOM: Iraq Accelerates Repatriation Of ISIS Families From Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Iraq has accelerated repatriation of over 25,000 of its citizens from the camps of the families of the Islamic State (ISIS) group in Syria.
In a press statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) pointed out that Iraq increased the number of its citizens returned from the Syrian al-Hol and al-Roj camps by 165 percent, year-over-year.
It underlined that this move demonstrates Iraq's commitment to the sustained defeat of ISIS.
"This commitment to more rapid repatriations enabled returning home 80 percent of the Iraqi population at al-Hol."
"These milestones highlight Iraq's critical contributions partnering with CENTCOM and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, advancing regional security and stability," it concluded. (end)
