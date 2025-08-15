Who Was La Ganesan, The Veteran BJP Leader And Governor Of Nagaland

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Iyer passed away at 6.23 pm on Friday at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was undergoing treatment for age-related health complications. Over his decades-long political journey, Ganesan held key posts in the BJP, served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and took on multiple gubernatorial assignments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders expressed condolences over Ganesan's demise. PM Modi in his X post said, "Ganesan ji will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu."

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton condoled Ganesan's demise and shared on X that he was 'deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, Shri La. Ganesan Ji. Throughout his journey in public life, he carried himself with dignity, humility, and an unshakeable commitment to the welfare of the people.'

Patton added that during Ganesan's tenure in Nagaland, he worked with dedication to strengthen harmony, encourage development, and support the aspirations of the people. His leadership and ability to connect with communities across the state earned him genuine affection and respect.“I was fortunate to witness the warmth with which he engaged with people from all walks of life, always making them feel heard and valued. He brought to the role not just administrative acumen but also a sincere understanding of the needs of the people, always striving to build bridges and foster unity,” Patton wrote.

La Ganesan Iyer's political journey

Born on 16 February 1945, La Ganesan Iyer was a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist who served as the 19th Governor of Nagaland from February 2023 until his death. Born in a Tamil Brahmin family to Lakshmiraghavan and Alamelu, Ganesan lost his father at a young age and grew up with his brother. Deeply influenced by the RSS, he left his job, chose to remain unmarried, and dedicated his life to public service. During the Emergency (1975-77), when many political opponents of the Congress government were jailed, Ganesan went underground and lived in hiding for about a year.

He served as a full-time RSS pracharak before entering BJP's organisational structure. He became the party's Tamil Nadu state president, and later held posts such as National Secretary and Vice President of the BJP. In August 2021, he was appointed the 17th Governor of Manipur and served until February 2023. During this period, he also took additional charge as Governor of West Bengal from July to November 2022. In February 2023, President Droupadi Murmu appointed him as Governor of Nagaland.

Ganesan's political career also saw moments of controversy. His remarks during protests in Tamil Nadu's Neduvasal against hydrocarbon extraction, suggesting that sacrificing a state for the welfare of the country was acceptable, drew sharp criticism. He also faced backlash in 2022 for pushing footballer Sunil Chhetri during a Durand Cup ceremony.

La Ganesan Iyer's health deteriorated earlier this month

In early August 2025, Ganesan's health declined due to diabetes-related complications. On August 5, he collapsed at home after his leg went numb. Three days later, he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai with dizziness and nausea. Doctors found a blood clot in his head, and after surgery, he was kept under intensive care. He died on 15 August 2025 at 6:23 pm.

La Ganesan will be remembered for his long association with the BJP and RSS, his years in organisational work, and his role as a Governor in multiple states.