Tinygemsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Reports Q2 2025 Results, Advances TPI 287 Toward Phase 2 GBM Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cancers in the brain and central nervous system, reported a Q2 2025 net loss of $2.4 million, slightly improved from $2.5 million in Q2 2024, driven by reduced Berubicin trial costs. R&D expenses rose to $1.2 million from $1.1 million on preparation for a TPI 287 trial, while G&A fell to $1.2 million from $1.4 million on lower legal, travel and stock-based compensation costs. The Company ended the quarter with $12.1 million in cash, sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2026. CEO John Climaco said CNS is on track to begin a Phase 2 study of TPI 287 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the first half of 2026, following its Orphan Drug Designation for multiple CNS indications and promising Phase 1 results showing blood brain barrier penetration and tumor response.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, progressive neoplastic disease, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears to have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

