Illumination Adds To Independence Day Fervour At Delhi Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As the historic Delhi Assembly lit up in the Tricolour on the Independence Day, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday recalled the clarion call for freedom given from the premises by national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Vitthalbhai Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai and Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Addressing the public during celebrations of the 79th Independence Day at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Speaker Gupta said,“This day serves as a proud reminder of India's journey - from colonial subjugation to becoming the world's largest democracy.”

Earlier in the morning, Speaker Gupta hoisted the National Flag at his residence.

Citizens of Delhi thronged the 115-year-old Assembly building on Friday for celebrations, infusing the premises with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.

Families and visitors toured the Assembly grounds, learning about its rich heritage and admiring the grandeur of its architecture.

The spirited performances of the Border Security Force (BSF) Band captivated the audience, who joined in with applause and cheers to patriotic tunes. The vibrant cultural performances by the Sahitya Kala Parishad added further colour and joy, drawing smiles and appreciation from all present.

The Assembly building, illuminated in the tricolour for the occasion, provided a magnificent backdrop for the celebrations, infusing the surroundings with national pride.

The Speaker paid tribute to the freedom fighters and saluted the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, making special mention of“Operation Sindoor” and“Operation Mahadev” as symbols of courage and dedication.

Gupta noted that under the resolute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national unity has been strengthened, India's global presence has grown, and citizens have been inspired by the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat - promoting self-reliance, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Recalling the historic significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta said that this was the first Parliament of India, visited thrice by Mahatma Gandhi.

He spoke of the protests against the Simon Commission and remembered the historic moment when Vitthalbhai Patel became the first elected Speaker of the Assembly a century ago.

He noted that within these very walls, towering leaders like Lala Lajpat Rai, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale courageously challenged British policies.

Gupta said that it was here that the opposition to the Rowlatt Act gave rise to the Non-Cooperation Movement, exposing the oppressive nature of British rule.

He emphasised that opening the Assembly to citizens on such occasions allows them to walk in the footsteps of the great visionaries who shaped our freedom struggle and to pay heartfelt tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.