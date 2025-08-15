FBI Director Kash Patel Extends Greetings To India On Independence Day

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Kash Patel, Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Friday extended his greetings to India as the country celebrated its 79th Independence Day. Patel took to his social media sharing highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the celebration.

In February, the Republican-led US Senate confirmed Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel, 44, as the ninth Director of the FBI, also making him the first Indian-descent American to head the premier investigating agency.

Patel's parents are from Gujarat but came to the US from Canada after fleeing there from Uganda to escape ethnic repression. He grew up in New York, went to study law and become a public defender. His career has seen a meteoric rise, starting in President Trump's first term, when he became the Chief of Staff at the Pentagon and Deputy Director of National Intelligence.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Patel in Washington, appreciating the strong collaboration between India and the US in tackling organised crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated,“Great to meet FBI Director Kash Patel. Appreciate our strong cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.”

Earlier, condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Patel assured continued support to the Indian government in its fight against terrorism.

Patel described the deadly assault as a“reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism.”

“The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir - and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government,” Patel posted on X

"This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these,” the post added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also conveyed warm wishes to the people of India on Independence Day, underscoring the historic relationship and cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

“The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region,” read a statement issued by Rubio on Friday.

“Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” the statement added.