Employment Law Attorneys, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Selig Parking, Inc., For Alleged Failure To Provide Employees With Fair Compensation
The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant required Plaintiffs to work while clocked out during what is supposed to be Plaintiffs' off-duty meal break. These employees, from time to time, were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more, from time to time. Defendant allegedly paid Plaintiffs less than they would have been paid had they been paid for their actual recorded time rather than "rounded" time. Allegedly, Defendant violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1 .
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Selig Parking, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
