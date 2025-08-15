Once-In-A-Lifetime Honour: Panchayat Representatives Thank PM Modi For I-Day Invite

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Panchayat representatives from Maharashtra and Haryana on Friday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being invited as special guests to the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Many described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" honour, saying they had never imagined witnessing the historic event in person.

IANS spoke to several representatives who shared their excitement and pride.

Sandeep, sarpanch of Koregaon Bhima, Maharashtra, said, "It felt really good to hear PM Modi speak about farming, schools, and women's empowerment. He also discussed plans and schemes, including the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, which provides significant financial support to women. The Prime Minister spoke about how the youth can progress and emphasised that if villages become self-reliant, the nation will develop - this is the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Anuprita Sachin Pandey, sarpanch of Akola, Maharashtra, said, "Attending the programme at the Red Fort was a proud moment for us. We feel honoured and happy that PM Modi recognised and valued our work. His focus on women's empowerment was inspiring."

Anjali, a former Gram Panchayat member from Koregaon Bhima, echoed the sentiment, saying, "Seeing PM Modi live at the Red Fort was unforgettable. We never thought such an opportunity would come our way."

From Haryana, Jasmer Singh, Panchayat representative of Sultanpur village in Karnal district, shared, "I never expected I would meet PM Modi. He acknowledged the work of sarpanches across India. Earlier, getting funds for development was difficult, but now our needs are being addressed."

Ratan Pal Singh Chauhan, sarpanch of Neerpur Rajput village in Mahendragarh district, said, "It was an incredible feeling to be part of the celebrations. I felt proud and inspired. We were provided excellent facilities. Seeing the commitment of the cabinet ministers motivates me to work for building a 'Naya Bharat'."