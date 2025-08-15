Postal Advocate Appoints Doug Johnson As VP Of Sales & Business Development To Drive Strategic Growth
Seasoned sales and business development leader joins team to expand market presence and enhance partnerships
BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Postal Advocate, the premier managed services provider for enterprise mailing and shipping solutions, today announced the appointment of Doug Johnson as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this newly created role, Doug will lead the company's sales and business development strategy, focusing on expanding market share, deepening client relationships, and accelerating revenue growth.
Doug Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise sales leadership, consulting, and client solutions. Prior to joining Postal Advocate, he led sales at a leading SaaS provider specializing in shipping and mailing solutions, where he helped some of North America's largest organizations uncover millions in savings through strategic technology right-sizing and spend reduction.
"Doug has a deep understanding of the complexities and inefficiencies that exist in the enterprise mailing and shipping space," said Adam Lewenberg, CEO of Postal Advocate . "He's built a career on helping organizations find clarity and savings in a category most struggle to control. We're excited to bring his expertise and client-first mindset to our leadership team."
As Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Doug will be responsible for scaling the company's sales strategy, expanding partnerships, and building a high-performing sales organization aligned with Postal Advocate's long-term vision.
"Postal Advocate is uniquely positioned as the go-to partner for organizations looking to simplify and optimize this often-overlooked spend category," said Doug. "I'm excited to help more clients unlock value through our unmatched expertise and comprehensive approach to managed services."
Doug is renowned for his consultative, customer-centric approach, sharp industry insight, and commitment to delivering measurable results.
About Postal Advocate
Postal Advocate is the leading provider of managed services and audit solutions for enterprise mailing and shipping . With unmatched subject-matter expertise and a uniquely comprehensive service model, the company helps North America's largest organizations simplify technology, reduce spend, and recover lost postage funds.
Media Contact:
Makayla Miller
Marketing
Postal Advocate Inc.
[email protected]
888-977-MAIL (6245) Ext. 513
SOURCE Postal Advocate Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment