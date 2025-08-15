Postal Advocate Appoints Doug Johnson As VP Of Sales & Business Development To Drive Strategic Growth

Seasoned sales and business development leader joins team to expand market presence and enhance partnerships

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Postal Advocate, the premier managed services provider for enterprise mailing and shipping solutions, today announced the appointment of Doug Johnson as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this newly created role, Doug will lead the company's sales and business development strategy, focusing on expanding market share, deepening client relationships, and accelerating revenue growth.

Doug Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise sales leadership, consulting, and client solutions. Prior to joining Postal Advocate, he led sales at a leading SaaS provider specializing in shipping and mailing solutions, where he helped some of North America's largest organizations uncover millions in savings through strategic technology right-sizing and spend reduction.

"Doug has a deep understanding of the complexities and inefficiencies that exist in the enterprise mailing and shipping space," said Adam Lewenberg, CEO of Postal Advocate . "He's built a career on helping organizations find clarity and savings in a category most struggle to control. We're excited to bring his expertise and client-first mindset to our leadership team."

As Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Doug will be responsible for scaling the company's sales strategy, expanding partnerships, and building a high-performing sales organization aligned with Postal Advocate's long-term vision.

"Postal Advocate is uniquely positioned as the go-to partner for organizations looking to simplify and optimize this often-overlooked spend category," said Doug. "I'm excited to help more clients unlock value through our unmatched expertise and comprehensive approach to managed services."

Doug is renowned for his consultative, customer-centric approach, sharp industry insight, and commitment to delivering measurable results.

About Postal Advocate

Postal Advocate is the leading provider of managed services and audit solutions for enterprise mailing and shipping . With unmatched subject-matter expertise and a uniquely comprehensive service model, the company helps North America's largest organizations simplify technology, reduce spend, and recover lost postage funds.

Media Contact:

Makayla Miller

Marketing

Postal Advocate Inc.

[email protected]

888-977-MAIL (6245) Ext. 513

SOURCE Postal Advocate Inc.

