Lavrov Says Russia To Present 'Clear Position' At Alaska Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Aug 15 (IANS) Russia will make its position clear during the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian media reported on Friday.

"We are not planning anything in advance. We know that we have arguments, a clear and understandable position," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel upon his arrival in Alaska, where the summit will take place. He added that they would make their arguments clear.

Significant groundwork had been laid during the visit of Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, to Russia, he noted. "We hope to continue this very useful conversation tomorrow."

Putin and Trump are scheduled to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said the meeting will begin with a one-on-one session involving only the two leaders and their interpreters, followed by expanded talks joined by five delegates from each side, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ushakov said the talks will focus on resolving the Ukraine crisis, as well as addressing "broader tasks for ensuring peace and security, and current and most pressing international and regional issues."

Trump on Thursday estimated that his upcoming meeting with Putin in the US state of Alaska has a 25 per cent chance of not being successful.

In an interview with Fox News Radio, Trump said his meeting with Putin is like "a chess game," adding that he believes Putin is arriving with the intention of making progress toward reaching a deal on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said if positive progress is made during the meeting, it would lay the groundwork for a second one, which would also include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump on Wednesday warned that Russia would face "very severe consequences" if Putin refuses to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.