Delhi L-G VK Saxena Asks People To Serve Nation With Greater Commitment
L-G Saxena remembered the martyrs and the countless heroes of India's freedom struggle and said, "It is because of their supreme sacrifices that our generation has been living freely and peacefully."
He also honoured veteran freedom fighter R. Madavan at the Raj Niwas. A ceremonial police contingent presented the National Salute.
While extending wishes to all, especially residents of Delhi, on the occasion of Independence Day, L-G Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment.
Earlier, L-G Saxena took part in a Tiranga Concert as part of I-Day celebrations.
In a post on X, the L-G said, "Joined Minister for Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, at the 'Tiranga Concert' ahead of the Independence Day 2025."
The L-G said, "The patriotic fervour, enthusiasm and energy of the participants and the audience, soaking in the spirit of #HarGharTiranga, was simply electrifying."
"Urged our youths to cherish the hard-earned Independence, contribute to making India self-reliant and carry the spirit of nationalism to every heart and home through our Tiranga," he said in his post.
On the eve of Independence Day, the L-G launched the celebrations with the hoisting of the Tricolour at his official residence in north Delhi.
In a message on X, the L-G wrote, "Today, the Independence Day celebrations began by hoisting the tricolour at Raj Niwas. I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it successful by hoisting the tricolour, a symbol of national unity and pride, at their homes."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment