Spin In Focus As Australia Face Rare T20I Series Decider Test Against Proteas

Cairns, Aug 15 (IANS) On Saturday night, Australia will find themselves in rare territory when they face South Africa in a T20I series decider at a sold out Cazaly's Stadium. While the Proteas were in a similar position just three weeks ago in the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, Australia have not played a series deciding match since September 2022, with several series in that period decided before the final game or disrupted by rain.

The clash will also mark first men's T20I at the venue, thus adding an element of uncertainty for both sides as they fine-tune ahead of the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. The venue last hosted international cricket in a 2022 ODI series, when spin proved to be effective - Adam Zampa took 5-35 against New Zealand, while a BBL game at the ground that year saw left-arm spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and West Indies' Akeal Hosein claim three wickets each.

That history of favouring spinners could tempt both teams into adding extra spin options. Australia are forced into at least one change, with Mitchell Owen ruled out due to concussion. Josh Inglis (flu) and Nathan Ellis (rested) are expected to return, while all-rounder Aaron Hardie could slot in at number seven, thus opening the door for a two-spinner combination alongside Zampa.

If that happens, it could see one of Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott or Ben Dwarshuis miss out, especially with an ODI series coming soon. South Africa, meanwhile, must decide whether to retain the pace-heavy attack that delivered victory in the second T20I in Darwin or bring back a left-arm spinner like George Linde or Senuran Muthusamy.

When: Saturday, August 16 - 2:45PM IST

Where: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

Where to watch: JioHotstar (digital) and Star Sports Network (TV) in India

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Rassie van der Dussen