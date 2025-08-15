Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Strikes On Syzran Oil Refinery And Russian Command Post In Yenakiieve

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff posted this information on its official Facebook page.

As part of ongoing efforts to weaken Russia's offensive capabilities, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces-working in coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces-carried out precision fire strikes overnight on August 15 against key infrastructure used by Russian forces.

One of the targets was the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, a major facility within the Rosneft system. The refinery produces a wide range of fuels, including aviation fuel, and plays a role in supplying Russian military operations. The strike resulted in confirmed hits, with fires and explosions reported at the site.

Another successful strike targeted the command post of the 132nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russia's 51st Army, located in Yenakiieve, Donetsk region. The facility was hit, and damage assessments are currently underway.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces-in coordination with other Defense Forces-targeted the Olya seaport in Russia's Astrakhan region. The port is reportedly used as a key logistics hub for transporting military supplies from Iran.