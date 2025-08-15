PARADISE: Official Match Ball For Aclelite And Acltwo Unveiled

QUANZHOU, CHINA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and KELME have revealed the new official match ball, PARADISE, for the upcoming AFC Champions League EliteTM and AFC Champions League TwoTM 2025/26 seasons.

Unveiled prior to the respective League Stage and Group Stage draws that take place later today, PARADISE marks KELME's debut as the official match ball supplier for the AFC's club competitions, which ushered in a brand new era with transformational revamps last season.

Inspired by the excellence, prestige, and passion of the AFC Champions League EliteTM and AFC Champions League TwoTM, the official match ball features bold geometric patterns, bright colours and a unique mirrored effect that symbolise the diversity, unity, and shared passion of players and fans from all corners of Asia. Rooted in emotion, the design pays homage to the ability of football to bring people together, creating unforgettable memories for players and fans alike.



KELME, the Official Global Supporter of the AFC club competitions, will supply PARADISE for use in all matches across the 2025/26 season of both the AFC Champions League EliteTM and AFC Champions League TwoTM. Distinct competition-specific brand colours will be showcased, which ensure a consistent yet unique identity that elevates the prestige of the competitions.

AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said:“This launch represents an exciting step forward in our partnership with KELME and underlines our shared commitment to lifting the standards of Asian football. Having already delivered world-class match balls for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM , we are fully confident that PARADISE will raise the level of play across the AFC Champions League EliteTM and AFC Champions League TwoTM to new heights.”

KELME Chairman Ke Yongxiang said:“We are delighted to provide official match balls for the AFC's club competitions - an important addition to our renewed partnership with the AFC. We firmly believe that PARADISE not only meets the professional standards of the AFC Champions League EliteTM and AFC Champions League TwoTM, but also the expectations of global fans with precision with its outstanding performance on the pitch. It will turn every match into a football paradise-where speed meets passion, and the beauty of skill and teamwork comes alive.”

For more information on the AFC's club competitions and its official match ball partnership with KELME, please visit and .

Jiayi Chen

KELME SPORTS PRODUCTS CO.,LTD

...

