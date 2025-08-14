From Rough To Ready: Neoblade Ultrasonic Cutter Pairs With Neoblock For Flawless Finishes

The team behind category-defining maker tools (M-Cube, NeoRuler, MEAZOR, ROLLOVA) announces a dual launch designed to supercharge hands-on creativity: NeoBlade, described by the company as the world's smallest wireless ultrasonic cutter , and NeoBlock, a purpose-built sanding box for fine detail finishing. Together, they create an end-to-end workflow: unbox, cut, sand, finish, that meets the demands of precision-focused creators across 3D printing, scale models, woodworking, leathercraft, resin, plastics, automotive mods, and studio craft.

After seven successful campaigns with $2,100,000+ raised and support from 12,000+ backers, the makers take a bold step forward, from measuring and leveling to cutting and finishing, reimagining what's possible for modern workshops and studios.

NeoBlade: Wireless Ultrasonic Cutting, Reimagined

Engineered as a compact, cordless ultrasonic cutter, NeoBlade delivers 40,000 Hz of vibration per second for butter-smooth control and clean, precise results. Its Adaptive Cutting Power senses material density and applies just the right energy.

Highlights



True wireless freedom: Cut free from tangled cords; rear USB-C charging keeps sessions flowing.

Two cutting modes: Precision Mode (press-and-hold) for delicate details; Continuous Mode (toggle) for long, uninterrupted cuts.

High-efficiency cooling: Features what the company says is an industry-first micro-turbine (13,000 RPM) with directed airflow and an aluminum-alloy chassis; the company says it keeps components up to 40% cooler, minimizing hot spots and forced cooldowns.

Auto power adjustment: Ultra-high-frequency drive adapts to material on the fly.

100+ materials supported: Examples include resin, paperboard, wood, carbon fiber, rubber, plastics, foam board, acrylic, silicone, PVC, plywood, and cardboard.

Fast, safe cutter changes: Magnetic twist-and-snap mechanism; six SK5 high-carbon steel cutter last 2–3× longer than standard.

Swappable, long-lasting power: A 1300 mAh replaceable battery pack delivers about 30 minutes of cutting; the TurboDock twin-charging station recharges a pack in around 30 minutes and stores tool + pack together. Built to last: Titanium-alloy transducer, ergonomic balance, continuous-mode support, auto shut-off, dual-purpose cap, and an integrated task light.

Six precision cutter designs (all supported by the 6-in-1 cutter sampler and the cutter collection of 70 SK5 cutter): Standard, Long, Chisel, Mini Chisel, Curved, and Double-Edge, covering straight cuts, thick splits, carving/grooving, micro-details, flowing arcs, and V-shaped precision.

A Complete Cutting System

Round out the setup with the TurboDock, NeoBlade To-Go Case, NanoTech Cutting Mat, and Replaceable Battery Pack for uninterrupted, studio-grade throughput.







Who NeoBlade is for

3D-printing enthusiasts, DIY hobbyists, woodworkers, Gundam/scale model builders, RC aircraft makers, car-mod fans, artists and sculptors, engineers, educators, jewelry making supplies, and studio teams seeking production-reliable precision.

NeoBlock: Fine-Detail Sanding, Made Modular

Where NeoBlade cuts, NeoBlock perfects. Designed for surface refinement and detail finishing, NeoBlock brings stability, speed, and versatility to the tasks that make projects look professional.







Highlights



Quick-Swap, tool-free changes: One push releases the belt/head; slide to loosen; lever to tighten allowing for fast changes without breaking flow. Consistent belt tension mechanism: Smooth, even sanding without slipping or slack.

One handle, three specialized heads:



S01 – Basic: Flat surfaces, rounded corners, narrow edges

S02 – Pro: Inward curves, corners/angles, gaps & grooves S03 – Expert: Outward curves, support-mark cleanup, 3D-print layer lines

Industrial-grade belts, tuned by grit:



#120 / #180 for shaping and initial leveling

#240 / #400 for refinement and curve prep #600 / #800 for polishing, pre-coat smoothing, and sheen

Who NeoBlock is for

3D-printing enthusiasts; woodworkers and hands-on DIYers; leathercraft makers and small-batch artisans; model builders and hobbyists; resin/plastic tinkerers; furniture and home-repair pros.







NeoBlade + NeoBlock - A Unified Workflow for Modern Makers

Unbox the setup, make clean, precise cuts with NeoBlade, then smooth and refine with NeoBlock. The result is a faster path from idea to outcome: clean cuts, consistent finishes, fewer re-dos, and a studio bench that keeps up with every ambition and deadline.

Features at a Glance:

NeoBlade



Described by the company as the world's smallest wireless ultrasonic cutter (40,000 Hz)

Auto power adjustment; Precision & Continuous modes

What the company says is built-in micro-turbine cooling with directed airflow

Six SK5 cutter; magnetic, safe, fast changes; cutter-disposal slot

TurboDock twin-charging; 1300 mAh pack ≈ 30 min runtime Titanium-alloy transducer; ergonomic balance; task light; auto shut-off

NeoBlock



Quick-Swap heads/belts in ≈ 5 seconds; consistent tension

Three heads (S01/S02/S03) tuned for flats, edges, curves, grooves, and layer lines #120–#800 grit range for shaping, refinement, and polishing

