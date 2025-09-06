EAD Launches AI-Powered Avatar To Transform Public Engagement And Environmental Awareness

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD has officially launched the EAD Avatar, a pioneering AI-powered solution designed to revolutionise how the Agency communicates with the public. This took place during EAD's participation at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from August 30th to September 7th. It has been developed in collaboration with Accord Business Group (ABG), positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in digital innovation and sustainability-focused governance.

The EAD Avatar is carefully designed to reflect Emirati culture through lifelike male and female avatars, Souheil and Dana. Both characters can converse fluently in Arabic and English, supported by advanced AI that draws from verified and unified information sources. This ensures natural interactions and responds to public inquiries with reliable information, aligning with EAD's mission to advance environmental stewardship.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information, Science and Outreach Management at EAD, said:“The launch of the EAD Avatar marks a bold step into the future of public service and environmental communication. By merging cultural authenticity with cutting-edge AI, we are enhancing how the community interacts with EAD and transforming how they understand and connect with the environment. The Avatar serves as a trusted companion that empowers the public with instant access to knowledge and guidance, whether online or in person.”

What distinguishes the EAD Avatar is its ability to combine cultural authenticity with real-time, intelligent interaction. With a natural voice, facial expressions and body language, the avatars respond in ways that feel human, helping to build trust and make environmental education more accessible and engaging. The system has been designed to expand over time to include new use cases, languages and channels, reflecting EAD's commitment to future-ready solutions.

