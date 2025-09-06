EAD Launches AI-Powered Avatar To Transform Public Engagement And Environmental Awareness
The EAD Avatar is carefully designed to reflect Emirati culture through lifelike male and female avatars, Souheil and Dana. Both characters can converse fluently in Arabic and English, supported by advanced AI that draws from verified and unified information sources. This ensures natural interactions and responds to public inquiries with reliable information, aligning with EAD's mission to advance environmental stewardship. Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information, Science and Outreach Management at EAD, said:“The launch of the EAD Avatar marks a bold step into the future of public service and environmental communication. By merging cultural authenticity with cutting-edge AI, we are enhancing how the community interacts with EAD and transforming how they understand and connect with the environment. The Avatar serves as a trusted companion that empowers the public with instant access to knowledge and guidance, whether online or in person.” What distinguishes the EAD Avatar is its ability to combine cultural authenticity with real-time, intelligent interaction. With a natural voice, facial expressions and body language, the avatars respond in ways that feel human, helping to build trust and make environmental education more accessible and engaging. The system has been designed to expand over time to include new use cases, languages and channels, reflecting EAD's commitment to future-ready solutions. About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD
Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment