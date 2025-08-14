Global Enterprise Headset Market To Reach USD 1.89 Billion By 2030 Focus On Wireless, Bluetooth, UC-Certified Models Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Enterprise Headset Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024–2029.

Arizton latest research reveals that the global enterprise headset market , valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024, is poised to reach USD 1.89 billion by 2030, registering a steady CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): USD 1.89 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 1.55 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.30%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product, Distribution Channel, End-Users, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Latin America, Apac, and Middle East & Africa

Why AI Is the Game-Changer in Enterprise Headset Buying Decision?

Enterprise audio solutions are entering a new growth phase as AI-powered headsets with advanced noise cancellation transform communication in hybrid and open work environments. Flagship models like the EPOS ADAPT 660 and Cisco Headset 730 leverage AI-based digital signal processing (DSP) and hybrid active noise cancellation to ensure crystal-clear audio, crucial for call centers, healthcare, legal, and consulting sectors.

AI integration is becoming a key product differentiator, enabling vendors to offer voice command functionality, adaptive soundscapes, and background noise suppression, directly influencing enterprise purchasing decisions. With rising video conferencing adoption and seamless integration with platforms like Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex, intelligent headsets are driving global demand from North American financial hubs to Southeast Asian service economies.

Recent Vendor Highlights in the Enterprise Headset Market

Accutone ® Rebrands with Converse Series: Accutone has refreshed its popular wired headset lineup with the launch of the Converse Series, featuring the upgraded Converse 6 Mark III. Designed for both digital and analog applications, the series targets commercial-grade office communication, with the Mark III optimized for high-concentration, heavy-use environments.

Yealink Introduces BH71 Premium Bluetooth Headset: On January 16, 2023, Yealink unveiled the BH71 Bluetooth headset in an online demo, delivering advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) via a 4-mic beamforming array that reduces up to 90% of background noise.

UC-Certified Enterprise Headsets in High Demand as Hybrid Work Boosts Collaboration

The shift to hybrid and remote work is accelerating demand for enterprise-grade headsets that deliver crystal-clear audio, effective noise isolation, and ergonomic comfort for long hours of use. This changing work dynamic is pushing manufacturers to focus on designs that combine performance with all-day wearability. Meeting these needs now extends beyond hardware quality, seamless integration with unified communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex has become a critical buying factor. Yealink and Logitech are at the forefront, introducing UC-certified solutions that ensure smooth, reliable collaboration in virtual environments.

Workplace flexibility is also driving demand for multi-device connectivity, allowing users to switch effortlessly between laptops, smartphones, and other devices. This has fueled the rise of wireless and Bluetooth-enabled models that support uninterrupted workflows. With remote and hybrid work models becoming permanent for many enterprises, the market is shifting toward scalable, durable, and cost-effective headset solutions, setting the stage for continued global growth.

Download the full report for strategic insights, segment forecasts, and growth opportunities:

Key Vendors

Accutone

Yealink

Logitech

EPOS

HP

GN Group

Cisco Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

Zebronics

JPL Telecom

ADDASOUND

VT Headsets

Shokz

Snom Technology

Mitel

TruVoice Telecom

Cleyver

Trust

Anker

Koss Corporation

MPOW

Leitner Headsets

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Dell

GrandStream

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE)

Axtel

Spracht

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

By Product Type

Wired

Wireless

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-Users

Knowledge Workers

Call-centric

Front-line Worker

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

Earphones and Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Global Core Gaming Gear Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How large is the global enterprise headset market?

What are the latest trends in the global enterprise headset market?

Which product type has the largest share in the global enterprise headset market?

Which end-user provides more business opportunities in the global enterprise headset market?

Who are the key players in the global enterprise headset market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.