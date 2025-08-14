This Charred Corn Salad Adds Verve And Color To Grilled Chicken

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Like so many of my late-summer meals, this one revolves around fresh sweet corn. The window for it at the market is nowhere near long enough, so I'm determined to take full advantage whenever I can. Carpe corn-um!

You probably know that peak-season sweet corn flavor is unmatched, but the starchy vegetable has more nutritional power than you might realize. One cup of kernels has about 5 grams each of fiber and protein, a good amount of vitamin C, folate, potassium and magnesium, and is rich in the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote eye health.

But I guarantee you won't be thinking about all of that when you dig into this dish, because you will be wholly absorbed with how incredible it tastes.

Removing the skin from charred poblanos. Photo credit: Tom McCorkle/For The Washington Post

To make it, grill the corn (or broil it) along with a couple of poblano peppers, until the vegetables soften and take on an appealing char and light smoky flavor. Then cut the kernels off of the cob, peel and chop the peppers, and toss them with scallions, cilantro and lime - which provide fresh, green contrast - and chopped, pickled jalapeños for a thrilling, puckery zing.

That colorful salad is piled onto a creamy spread of mashed avocado, which brings a richness to the plate, and is topped with juicy slices of chili-rubbed chicken breast, which adds lean protein with a gentle heat.

Served warm or at room temperature, it's an alluring, healthful meal that truly makes the most of summer corn.

Grilled Chicken With Charred Corn and Poblanos

In this healthful, flavor-packed main, grilled chicken breast tops a salad of charred corn and poblanos, which are mounded over mashed avocados. Lime, scallion and pickled jalapeños lend verve to the salad, resulting in a bold weeknight-friendly meal that can be served warm or at room temperature.

Total time: 40 mins

Make ahead: The poblanos and corn can be charred and prepped up to 4 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate the chicken and corn-poblano salad separately for up to 4 days. The avocado mash is best eaten as soon as it's made.

INGREDIENTS

Servings: 4 (makes about 4 1/2 cups salad)

2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil, plus more for the grill

3 ears corn, husked

2 poblano peppers

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or granulated garlic

Pinch cayenne pepper

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (1 1/4 pounds total), pounded 1/2-inch thick

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped, jarred pickled jalapeños, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest (from 1 to 2 limes)

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice (from 2 to 3 limes), divided

2 medium ripe avocados, halved and pitted

Lime wedges, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Prepare the grill for direct heat. If using a gas grill, set it to 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, fill a chimney starter with charcoal, light it, and when the coals are white-gray with ash, pour them onto the charcoal grate, adding more charcoal, if necessary. Put the lid on the grill, making sure the vents are fully open. When all of the coals are gray and hot, about 15 minutes, your grill should be at medium-high heat. (Use a grill thermometer, or test the heat by holding your hand, palm down, about 4 inches from the grate, making sure that nothing flammable, such as clothing, is near the heat. If you can hold it there for about 4 seconds, the heat should be at medium, or about 450 degrees. Pull your hand away from the heat before it gets painful.) Make sure the cooking grates are clean, then use tongs to dip a folded paper towel in oil and lightly apply a thin layer all over the grill grates. (See Variations to cook the corn and poblanos under a broiler, and the chicken in a skillet.)

Place the corn and the poblanos on the grill and cook, uncovered, turning the vegetables every 2 minutes, until the skin of the poblanos is blackened and blistered, and the corn is tender and beginning to char in spots, about 10 minutes total for both. Transfer the corn to a cutting board; transfer the poblanos to a medium bowl and cover with a plate. Let both sit for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the chili powder, 1/8 teaspoon of the salt, the garlic powder and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle the spice mixture all over the chicken, rubbing it in so it adheres. Place the chicken on the grill and cook until grill marks form and the internal temperature of the chicken registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the breast, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice against the grain into 1/2-inch-thick strips.

When the corn is cool enough to handle, working with one ear at a time, hold the corn parallel to the cutting board, so the kernels are touching the board. Using a sharp knife, cut the kernels off the cob a few inches at a time, rotating the cob until all the kernels have been removed. Transfer the kernels to a large bowl. Peel off and discard the charred skin of the poblano peppers (it's okay if some still lingers), then remove and discard the stems, seeds and membranes. Cut the peppers into 3/4-inch pieces and transfer to the bowl with the corn. Add the scallions, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, 2 tablespoons of oil, the lime zest, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and toss to combine. Taste, and season with more salt and jalapeños, if desired.

In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with the remaining 1 teaspoon of lime juice and 1/8 teaspoon of salt.

To serve, spread about 1/3 cup of the avocado mash in the center of each plate. Mound a heaping 1 cup of the corn-poblano salad over each, then evenly divide the sliced chicken among the plates. Serve right away, with lime wedges for squeezing over.

Substitutions:

Boneless, skinless chicken breast >> boneless, skinless chicken thighs, pork tenderloin or extra-firm tofu, with an adjustment to the cooking time.

Fresh corn >> about 3 cups frozen fire-roasted corn (no need to defrost).

Cilantro >> parsley.

Pickled jalapeños >> pickled onions.

Lime juice >> lemon juice.

Poblanos >> bell peppers, but the flavor profile will be quite different.

Variations:

To broil the corn and peppers: Position a rack about 6 inches away from the broiling element and preheat the broiler on HIGH. Line a large sheet pan with foil for easy cleanup, and place the corn and poblano peppers on top. Transfer to the oven and broil, turning the vegetables every 3 to 4 minutes for about 10 minutes total, or until the skin of the poblanos is blackened and blistered, and the corn is tender and beginning to char in spots.

To cook the chicken in a skillet: In a large (12-inch) skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the chicken, reduce the heat to medium, and cook until cooked through and browned on the outside, and the internal temperature of the chicken registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 5 to 6 minutes per side.

Nutritional Facts per serving (about 5 slices chicken, generous 1 cup salad and 1/3 cup avocado mash) | Calories: 424, Fat: 22 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Sodium: 513 mg, Cholesterol: 103 mg, Protein: 36 g, Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 7 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.