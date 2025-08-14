Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Metlife: Protecting The Environment Through Our Products And Services

Metlife: Protecting The Environment Through Our Products And Services


2025-08-14 02:01:44
(MENAFN- 3BL) MetLife continues to pursue opportunities to reduce resource use and waste by implementing digital communications where possible. In many of our regions and businesses, customers can submit claims, make payments and access documentation and other policy information online. In Bangladesh, we surpassed 1.8 million e-receipts to customers, and in Turkey we've developed a fully digital gateway for sales, offering products without the need for hard copy documentation or wet signatures.

We often tie tree-planting initiatives to customer engagement, such as by planting trees for product sales or for customers opting into paperless communications. Our MetLife Legacy TreesTM initiative is our pledge to plant a tree in honor of each loved one for whom MetLife has paid a Group Life Insurance benefit.1 While serving as a living memorial for our insureds, the trees also provide clean air, offer shade cover, and reduce erosion and flooding in communities. MetLife works with the Arbor Day Foundation and its network of local tree planting partners to plant trees for the program.

In the U.S., MetLife Legal Plans offers free attorney document review and consultation to Legal Plans group customers' employees impacted by natural disasters, whether or not the employees are enrolled in the plan. In 2024, following the California wildfires and hurricanes in the Southeast, MetLife also expanded the availability of employee assistance programs and grief counseling for customers.2

Read more about how we are supporting the environment through our sustainability efforts in MetLife's 2024 Sustainability Report .

1 MetLife Legacy TreesTM is available in the U.S. and Nepal.
2 Programs offered through our provider, TELUS Health.

MENAFN14082025007202015466ID1109930261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search