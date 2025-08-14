Metlife: Protecting The Environment Through Our Products And Services

MENAFN - 3BL) MetLife continues to pursue opportunities to reduce resource use and waste by implementing digital communications where possible. In many of our regions and businesses, customers can submit claims, make payments and access documentation and other policy information online. In Bangladesh, we surpassed 1.8 million e-receipts to customers, and in Turkey we've developed a fully digital gateway for sales, offering products without the need for hard copy documentation or wet signatures.

We often tie tree-planting initiatives to customer engagement, such as by planting trees for product sales or for customers opting into paperless communications. Our MetLife Legacy TreesTM initiative is our pledge to plant a tree in honor of each loved one for whom MetLife has paid a Group Life Insurance benefit.1 While serving as a living memorial for our insureds, the trees also provide clean air, offer shade cover, and reduce erosion and flooding in communities. MetLife works with the Arbor Day Foundation and its network of local tree planting partners to plant trees for the program.

In the U.S., MetLife Legal Plans offers free attorney document review and consultation to Legal Plans group customers' employees impacted by natural disasters, whether or not the employees are enrolled in the plan. In 2024, following the California wildfires and hurricanes in the Southeast, MetLife also expanded the availability of employee assistance programs and grief counseling for customers.2

Read more about how we are supporting the environment through our sustainability efforts in MetLife's 2024 Sustainability Report .



1 MetLife Legacy TreesTM is available in the U.S. and Nepal.

2 Programs offered through our provider, TELUS Health.