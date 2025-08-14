Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (Formerly, Trilogy AI Corp.) Appoints Former NDAX Head Of Product As COO (Product)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (FSE: Y920) (formerly, Trilogy AI Corp.) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that Mr. Abraham Theodore has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer (Product) of the Company, effective August 12, 2025.

Mr. Theodore joins Tokenwell from NDAX, one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, where he served as Head of Product, leading high-impact launches and platform innovations that helped in the growth of its market share. With 19 years of experience in product management and strategic growth, including leadership roles at IBM and Citi, he brings deep expertise in driving innovation, forging key partnerships, and scaling technology platforms in fast-moving markets. At Tokenwell, Mr. Theodore will be responsible for driving the vision and execution of the Company's flagship crypto index portfolio platform for both retail and institutional investors worldwide.

Timothy Burgess, CEO and Director of the Company, noted, "Abraham's leadership and industry experience and expertise will be critical as we move forward on our plans. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

