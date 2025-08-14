Taylor Swift Sets October Release For New Album

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles, United States: Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" will be released on October 3, the star has revealed, as she showcased cover art and a tracklist for what is expected to be one of the biggest albums of the year.

The news came during Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights Show," a podcast fronted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.

It was also confirmed on Swift's own social media accounts.

"And, baby, that's show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3," she wrote on Instagram.

Swift's official website shows four different CD versions, with a "sweat and vanilla perfume edition" also available on cassette and vinyl.

The album cover for that version shows the 14-time Grammy winner partially submerged in slightly grubby-looking water, wearing what appears to be a rhinestone-studded top.

Only the star's mouth, nose, eyes and forehead and a blinged-out wrist are above the water.

The tracklist, which was also unveiled on Wednesday, shows 12 entries, including the title track which it says features Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift's last major release, "The Tortured Poets Department" came in April last year.

Just hours after it dropped, the "Shake It Off" singer expanded it into a double album called "The Anthology" which dominated charts for the year.

The 35-year-old has recently wrapped up a nearly two-year world tour, with a $2 billion dollar take that shattered records.

The 149 shows of the Eras Tour were typically more than three hours long, delighting fans who had shelled out big bucks for the chance to see one of pop's biggest ever stars.

Though Swift is famed for singing about heartbreaks with her famous exes, her two-year relationship with Kelce, one of the NFL's most bankable players, has further inflamed her celebrity.

However her endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris in last November's US presidential election, was not enough to tip the scales -- though it did anger winner Donald Trump, who declared on social media "I HATE Taylor SWIFT."