TWO BRAZEN ROBBERIES AT RIVER WEST COCKTAIL BAR IN THREE DAYS

Interior first floor at The Dandy Crown

The Dandy Crown, a Chicago cocktail bar, has been the victim of over five break-ins since 2023, and now two robberies while being open for business.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dandy Crown (694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago), a beloved neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant in River West, has been the victim of over five break-ins since 2023, and has now had two robberies while being open for business over the past three days.

The first robbery occurred on Monday, August 11, at 10:38 pm, when a covered and masked man entered the premises. He informed the bartender he had a knife and took the purses and phones of two individuals, one working behind the bar, and immediately left within 30 seconds of the incident. No one was hurt.

The second robbery occurred on Wednesday, August 13, when a masked man wearing all black and a black baseball cap entered the premises at 8:15 pm, casually, appearing to be on his phone, walking about. He informed the bartender he was waiting for a friend; however, he seemed to case the location for several minutes before taking a purse from an employee-only area. When the staff member saw him rifling through her purse, she approached him, and the assailant body-slammed her and left at 8:19 pm.

Police were notified and responded to both incidents. The public should be aware of such occurrences and demand a full investigation and accountability. Small businesses in Chicago continue to suffer daily, and staff and patron safety are a top priority. The Dandy Crown will implement security measures, but more needs to be done by the city of Chicago.

Robbery videos and other images courtesy of The Dandy Crown for media use:



# # #

About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused bar and restaurant with an abundant year-round, dog-friendly outdoor patio, enclosed and heated in the winter, located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. For up-to-date information, please visit TheDandyCrown and be social on Instagram, or call 312-846-6420.

Julia Shell

Julia Shell Public Relations

+1 312-203-3130

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.