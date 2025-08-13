Lufthansa Restarts Nonstop Munichriyadh Service

Dhaka: Lufthansa will resume its nonstop Munich–Riyadh service starting 27 October 2025, coinciding with the launch of the airline's winter schedule 2025/26.

The route, last operated in 2017, will now be served three times a week-on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays-using the modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900, which seats 293 passengers across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes.

Flight LH641 will depart Riyadh at 6:25 a.m., arriving in Munich at 10:25 a.m., offering excellent connectivity to Lufthansa's global network via its southern Germany hub, rated five stars by Skytrax.

Return flights (LH640) will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, departing Munich at 9:45 p.m. and landing in Riyadh at 4:50 a.m. the next morning.

The new service complements Lufthansa's existing daily Frankfurt–Riyadh connection and increases travel options for passengers with alternative timings. Introductory Economy fares start from 1,495 SAR.

Lufthansa currently offers daily flights from both Riyadh and Dammam to Frankfurt. Sister carriers under the Lufthansa Group-ITA Airways and Eurowings-also serve Saudi Arabia, with ITA flying to Rome from Riyadh (5x weekly) and Jeddah (3x weekly), while Eurowings connects Jeddah to Berlin, Cologne, and Stuttgart daily.

Together, these airlines will now operate 25 weekly flights to the Kingdom, and over 120 flights weekly to the Middle East.

Lufthansa has a 65-year history in Saudi Arabia, having first launched service to Dammam. With growing demand from Riyadh and major international events like Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, the airline sees strategic value in expanding its footprint in the region.

“Munich is a top destination for many of our customers,” said Sadiq Mohamed, Lufthansa's GM Sales for Saudi Arabia.“Its airport is a beautiful and convenient hub, and the surrounding region-with its castles, lakes, and Alpine scenery-is hugely popular.”

This route strengthens ties between Saudi Arabia's capital and Munich, a city known not only for its culture and iconic festivals like Oktoberfest, but also as home to global companies including BMW, Siemens, and Allianz.

