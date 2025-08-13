Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Worth USD 6.5 Billion In 2024, To Grow At 6.3% CAGR Till 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia furniture market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growth in residential and commercial construction are driving the Saudi Arabia furniture market.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 6.5 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 11.3 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.3%

Growing demand for modern, multifunctional furniture with smart technology integration drives market innovation.

Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and real estate growth fuel furniture demand in Saudi Arabia. Residential furniture, particularly beds, holds the largest market share due to urbanization and housing initiatives.

How Is AI Transforming the Furniture Market in Saudi Arabia?



Smart Furniture Boom: AI integrates voice controls and IoT into Saudi furniture, with IKEA leading through smart beds and tables, driving demand as the market hits USD 7.18 billion amid Vision 2030's tech push. (22 words)

Design Efficiency Gains: Furniture makers in Saudi use AI for quick concept generation, like Ashley Furniture's 30% output increase via optimized production, cutting design time and enhancing customization for local consumers. (23 words)

Supply Chain Smarts: AI optimizes inventory and logistics in Saudi's furniture sector, as seen with IKEA's 18% turnover improvement, reducing costs and waste under national digital transformation initiatives. (21 words)

Personalized Shopping Experiences: Retailers employ AI for virtual try-ons and recommendations, boosting sales by 65% in similar markets, while Saudi's e-commerce penetration reaches 7% for easier furniture buys. (22 words) Government-Backed AI Adoption: Vision 2030 invests billions in AI, projecting $235.2 billion GDP boost, enabling furniture firms to adopt predictive maintenance and smart manufacturing for competitive edges.

Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Trends and Drivers



Urbanization and Real Estate Growth : Rapid urban development and housing projects drive furniture demand.

E-commerce Expansion : Online platforms offer convenience, boosting furniture sales with AR/VR enhancements.

Sustainable Furniture Demand : Eco-friendly materials gain traction as consumers prioritize sustainability.

Multifunctional Furniture Trend : Space-saving, versatile designs attract consumers for modern, urban lifestyles. Vision 2030 Infrastructure : Government initiatives spur commercial and residential furniture needs.

Saudi Arabia Furniture Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material:



Wood

Metal Plastic and Others

Breakup by Application:



Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Hospitality Furniture Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Furniture Market



May 2025: Saudi Arabia's furniture market is seeing a rising demand driven by urbanization and increased homeownership under Vision 2030, with a notable shift towards eco-friendly furniture made from sustainable and biodegradable materials like reclaimed wood and organic textiles. The market is also influenced by Western lifestyles and an increasing emphasis on premium, multifunctional, and customizable furniture designs.

November 2024: The growing popularity of modular furniture is significant in Saudi Arabia, especially for space-saving solutions in new urban housing developments. The home office furniture segment alone is projected to generate around USD 433.7 million in 2025. Flexible, foldable, and customizable modular furniture aligns with the compact residential formats and evolving urban living preferences, supported by government housing projects and collaborations between real estate developers and furniture suppliers. January 2025: Integration of technology into furniture design is accelerating, with a focus on smart furniture to meet modern lifestyle demands. Examples include smart dining tables and sofas with built-in charging ports. These innovations reflect the trend toward furniture that combines aesthetics with enhanced functionality in Saudi homes and commercial spaces.

