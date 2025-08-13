403
GCC Brick Reinforcement Mesh Market to Reach USD 175.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Mega Infrastructure Projects
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the GCC brick reinforcement mesh market stood at USD 81.6 billion in 2024, backed by escalating construction activity across the region. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2025 and 2032.
By the end of the period, the market is projected to surge to USD 175.5 billion—marking remarkable expansion and signaling strong demand for reliable masonry reinforcement solutions. This growth trajectory is underpinned by mega infrastructure and urban development initiatives—particularly in Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.—that emphasize durability, structural integrity, and sustainable construction practices.
Key Insights
• The material landscape is led by galvanized steel wire, capturing 45% of the market in 2024—a choice driven by cost efficiency and corrosion resistance in harsh GCC climates.
Polymer based meshes are the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 5.5%, due to their corrosion resistance and use in niche settings like chemical plants and water treatment facilities.
• By product category, the ladder mesh dominated with a 40% share in 2024, particularly favored for traditional masonry builds. Meanwhile, coil mesh is the fastest-growing format, offering flexibility and efficiency in installation—ideal for complex architectural deployments.
• In terms of application, masonry walls accounted for the largest share (35% in 2024), reflecting widespread use in residential and commercial builds.
The concrete block segment—especially hollow structures—is expanding rapidly due to thermal and speed advantages in construction projects throughout the region.
• End-use segmentation shows residential construction leading with 45% market share in 2024, driven by population growth and robust housing developments. But infrastructure projects are on the rise, with a projected 6% CAGR, fueled by national rail networks, transport corridors, and mega city initiatives across GCC nations.
• Geographically, Saudi Arabia held the largest market share (35% in 2024), credited to its Vision 2030 projects and urban expansion like NEOM. The U.A.E. is projected to experience the highest growth rate, powered by extensive urban masterplans including the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, Zayed City developments, and the Abu Dhabi Residential District initiatives.
• The competitive landscape remains moderately fragmented, featuring a mix of established and emerging regional and international players. Notable companies include YKM Middle East LLC, SRK Metals U.A.E., Al Rabt Steel Co. LLC, Quality Wire Products W.L.L, and Madar Building Materials Trading LLC, all serving dynamic market demands with tailored solutions.
