Orban says Zelensky is on menu of Trump-Putin summit
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asserted that Russia has already secured victory in the Ukraine war, adding that it is now the responsibility of Western nations to acknowledge the situation.
The comments came on Tuesday after Orban declined to endorse a recent collective EU declaration supporting Ukraine, which was released shortly before an upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. In an interview with a YouTube channel, Orban explained that part of his objection was due to the statement making the EU appear “ridiculous and pathetic.”
“When two leaders sit down to negotiate with each other, the Americans and the Russians ... and you’re not invited there, you don’t rush for the phone, you don’t run around, you don’t shout in from the outside,” Orban stated. “If you are not at the negotiating table, you are on the menu.”
He went on to argue that Moscow had already prevailed over Kiev, while Ukraine’s allies refused to accept reality. “We are talking now as if this were an open-ended war situation, but it is not. The Ukrainians have lost the war. Russia has won this war,” he stressed. “The only question is when and under what circumstances will the West, who are behind the Ukrainians, admit that this has happened, and what will result from all this.”
Hungary, a member of both NATO and the EU, has repeatedly resisted Brussels’ approach to the conflict since it escalated in early 2022, opposing arms deliveries to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Budapest has also rejected the prospect of Ukraine joining either organization.
Tensions between the two countries have been aggravated by disputes concerning the Hungarian minority in western Ukraine. Recently, Hungary’s foreign minister claimed that Ukraine has no rightful place in the EU and “doesn’t even belong among civilized nations,” referring to the alleged killing of an ethnic Hungarian by Ukrainian draft officials.
