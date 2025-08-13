403
Türkiye, Georgia Reaffirm Commitment to Stronger Cooperation
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Georgia have reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate “shoulder to shoulder” in advancing regional cooperation, peace, and development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday.
Addressing a joint press conference alongside visiting Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili after their talks, Erdogan emphasized that beyond mere neighbors, the two nations are strategic partners linked by deep historical, cultural, and human bonds, underpinned by a robust economic partnership.
Highlighting economic progress, Erdogan revealed that bilateral trade has surpassed 3 billion U.S. dollars in recent years, setting an ambitious new target of 5 billion dollars.
Erdogan described the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, an 826-kilometer freight and passenger route inaugurated in 2017, as "the backbone of the Middle Corridor" linking East and West, emphasizing that the full-scale operation of the railway is "of great importance."
Kavelashvili, on a two-day official visit to Türkiye, lauded the “strategic partnership and friendship” between the countries and expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and EU membership aspirations.
He highlighted Türkiye’s crucial role in enhancing security in the Black Sea region and extended a personal invitation for Erdogan to visit Georgia.
Furthermore, Kavelashvili emphasized the significance of the Türkiye-Georgia-Azerbaijan trilateral cooperation framework as a cornerstone for regional stability and development.
Following the meeting, Kavelashvili posted on social media platform X that both sides are ready to deepen their bilateral political, economic, and cultural ties and exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East.
