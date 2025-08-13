403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AAFT Hosts Grand Cultural Showcase On The Inauguration Of Its 125Th Batch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – July 2025: Following the historic inauguration of the 125th batch of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, was transformed into a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture, and talent. The festivities included a remarkable Exhibition of Photographs by the students of AAFT, capturing the essence of artistic expression across genres. The exhibition was followed by a spectacular Dance Recital, an energetic Fashion Show, a warm Cake Cutting Ceremony, and an impressive Scouts & Guides Presentation that left audiences in awe.
The grand cultural display was graced and deeply admired by several distinguished diplomats and dignitaries, including: H.E. Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador, Embassy of Algeria, Mr. Nazar Mirjan Al-Assadi, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Iraq, Mr. Emile Mwepesi, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Rwanda, Mr. Faisal Mahmud, Minister (Press), Bangladesh High Commission, Mr. Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, Mr. Abdulaziz Abduganiev, First Secretary, Embassy of Uzbekistan, Mr. Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, Mr. Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his deep appreciation and pride at the multifaceted celebrations.“It was a day full of activities, admirations, and appreciation-a powerful testament to the talent and teamwork of our students, faculty, and staff. The involvement of all seventeen departments under AAFT Group and the Asian Education Group demonstrates our holistic approach to education, where learning goes beyond the classroom to embrace creativity, culture, and collaboration,” he remarked.
The event not only marked the beginning of a new academic chapter but also showcased the cultural vibrancy and artistic spirit that defines AAFT. The participation of international dignitaries further underscored AAFT's global presence and its continued commitment to cultural diplomacy through art and education.
Other articles by AAFT
The grand cultural display was graced and deeply admired by several distinguished diplomats and dignitaries, including: H.E. Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador, Embassy of Algeria, Mr. Nazar Mirjan Al-Assadi, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Iraq, Mr. Emile Mwepesi, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Rwanda, Mr. Faisal Mahmud, Minister (Press), Bangladesh High Commission, Mr. Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, Mr. Abdulaziz Abduganiev, First Secretary, Embassy of Uzbekistan, Mr. Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, Mr. Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his deep appreciation and pride at the multifaceted celebrations.“It was a day full of activities, admirations, and appreciation-a powerful testament to the talent and teamwork of our students, faculty, and staff. The involvement of all seventeen departments under AAFT Group and the Asian Education Group demonstrates our holistic approach to education, where learning goes beyond the classroom to embrace creativity, culture, and collaboration,” he remarked.
The event not only marked the beginning of a new academic chapter but also showcased the cultural vibrancy and artistic spirit that defines AAFT. The participation of international dignitaries further underscored AAFT's global presence and its continued commitment to cultural diplomacy through art and education.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment