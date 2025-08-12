Influenza A Infections Market To Witness Robust Growth Through 2032, Driven By Mrna Vaccines, Antiviral Innovation, And Government Initiatives Delveinsight

DelveInsight's report titled“ Influenza A Infections - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032 ” provides a comprehensive analysis of the historical and projected market size for Influenza A infections from 2019 to 2032. The report examines various epidemiological segments and forecasts, explores market trends for Influenza A infections, assesses the competitive landscape, evaluates current and emerging therapeutic approaches, and identifies unmet needs in the treatment of Influenza A infections.

According to the report, the 7MM, which includes the United States, the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, reached USD 3.6 billion in 2021 . The market is expanding steadily due to rising vaccination rates, innovative antiviral therapies, and government-backed initiatives aimed at combating seasonal influenza. Projections indicate sustained growth through 2032, with the U.S. dominating the market among the 7MM countries.

The epidemiological data presented in the report highlights the significant impact of Influenza A across the 7MM, with patterns emerging in prevalence, strain distribution, and vaccination rates. One of the most notable trends is the increasing prevalence of Influenza A infections. In the US alone, over 176 million individuals were vaccinated against Influenza A in 2021 . More recently, Influenza A strains, primarily A/H3N2 and A/H1N1 which tend to be more severe due to their higher transmissibility and virulence, are attributed to most of the recent cases, especially in 2024-2025. This underscores the widespread nature of the virus, especially among seasonal strains.

The Influenza A treatment landscape comprises established antiviral medications, emerging therapies, and preventive strategies that aim to mitigate the disease's impact. Current therapeutics focus on reducing the severity and duration of symptoms, preventing complications, and addressing challenges posed by evolving viral strains. Recommended antiviral drugs for treatment include TAMIFLU (Roche), RELENZA (GSK), RAPIVAB (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals), XOFLUZA (Genentech/Roche/Shionogi & Co.), and FLUZONE QUADRIVALENT (Sanofi), among others. These antiviral medications shorten the duration of symptoms and reduce the risk of severe complications in high-risk populations.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the current developmental pipeline for influenza treatments is robust. Notable candidates include CD388 (Cidara Therapeutics), SAB-176 (SAB Biotherapeutics), and VIR-2482 (Vir Biotechnology), among others. These therapies represent significant advancements in addressing unmet needs in Influenza A prevention and treatment, particularly for high-risk populations and those facing vaccine limitations.

Recent developments in the Influenza A landscape across the 7MM highlight significant advancements in vaccine technology, antiviral therapies, and emerging drug candidates, reshaping the prevention and treatment of Influenza A and addressing both seasonal epidemics and pandemic preparedness. An important advancement in the influenza landscape is the shift towards mRNA-based vaccine technologies. Following the success of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies are strategically repurposing this technology for influenza vaccines.

Another significant change is the transition from egg-based production methods to cell culture-based methods . This shift offers enhanced flexibility, scalability, and safety in production. Cell culture-based methods help meet vaccine demands more sustainably and ensure timely supply during both seasonal epidemics and potential global pandemics.

The quest for a universal influenza vaccine, which could provide broad and durable protection against all influenza virus strains, continues to be a priority. Current strategies focus on targeting highly conserved regions of hemagglutinin (HA), neuraminidase (NA), the M2 extracellular domain (M2e), and internal proteins of the influenza virus.

Innovation in vaccine delivery systems is also progressing rapidly. In January 2025, Micron Biomedical received a $2 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop needle-free versions of broadly protecting influenza vaccines in collaboration with Zipcode Bio. In September 2024, the FDA also approved FluMist for the prevention of influenza caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in individuals 2 through 49 years of age.

Additionally, the FDA has recommended updated formulations for the 2025–2026 influenza vaccine , which include new strains of Influenza A/H3N2 viruses to improve efficacy against circulating variants.

Looking ahead, the Influenza A infections market looks promising with advancements in treatment and prevention strategies aimed at overcoming resistance challenges and improving outcomes for high-risk populations. Strategic partnerships among leading pharmaceutical companies will accelerate research and development efforts, while government-backed initiatives will continue to enhance vaccination rates.

