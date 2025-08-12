Coushatta Casino Resort Names Nate Tanner As New General Manager

Coushatta Casino Resort

- David Sickey, Coushatta Tribal ChairmanKINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coushatta Casino Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Tanner as General Manager. Tanner previously served as the resort's Director of Food, Beverage & Retail and Interim Director of Marketing.“We're thrilled to welcome Nate as our new General Manager,” said Coushatta Tribal Chairman David Sickey.“His proven expertise and passion for hospitality make him the right person to lead Coushatta Casino Resort forward. We're confident that under his leadership, the resort will continue to grow and reach new levels of success.”Tanner brings more than two decades of leadership experience in hospitality, gaming, and resort development, including extensive work with both tribal and commercial operations across the United States. His background includes executive roles in hotel, casino, and food & beverage operations, as well as oversight of major development projects totaling billions in capital investment.Since joining Coushatta in 2023, Tanner has demonstrated strong operational leadership and a deep understanding of the resort's strategic vision. His well-rounded experience and track record of driving performance make him an ideal fit to guide the resort's growth and success.ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta's gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit .

Nate Tanner

