Best Medication Error Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Leads At #1

MENAFN - GetNews) "Medication errors are preventable when safeguards are followed,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We connect each order, dose, and vital sign to show exactly how a patient's safety was compromised."

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Medication Error Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work in representing patients harmed by prescription mistakes, dosing errors, and failures in medication monitoring.

The firm has created clear, step-by-step tools for understanding how medications move from order to administration, including reconciliation procedures, allergy checks, high-risk drug protocols, and post-dose monitoring. These resources help families identify when and where medication safety systems broke down; whether in a hospital, clinic, or pharmacy setting.

Case Results and Compensation in Medication Error Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has achieved both confidential settlements and public verdicts in medication error cases. Examples include:



$2.4 million – overdose of high-risk anticoagulant resulting in stroke

$1.6 million – failure to monitor insulin dosing leading to coma $875,000 – allergic reaction from unverified prescription

Damages in these cases often include hospital bills, rehabilitation, lost wages, future care costs, and compensation for pain and loss of quality of life.

Timelines for Medication Error Cases in Florida

Under Florida law, a presuit investigation and notice period is required before filing suit, which adds to the total case duration.

Typical timeline:



3–5 months – medical record gathering, pharmacy audit, and expert review

90 days – presuit notice and statutory response 12–20 months – litigation, discovery, and negotiation

Cases involving multiple providers or complex medication regimens may take longer to resolve.

Average Settlement Ranges for Medication Error Cases

Publicly reported settlements in Florida medication error cases range from $500,000 to $3 million , with higher figures in cases involving permanent disability, brain injury, or wrongful death.

Standard of Care in Medication Safety

Healthcare providers are expected to:



Verify patient identity and allergies before prescribing or administering medication

Ensure accurate dosing based on patient-specific factors

Perform medication reconciliation at each transition of care

Monitor vital signs and lab results for side effects or complications Document every administration and response

The firm's investigations compare each medication event in the record against these safety standards.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers operates on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All costs, including pharmacy expert reviews and medication safety audits, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Miami, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents patients statewide in medication error cases, surgical malpractice, birth injuries, hospital negligence, and wrongful death claims. The firm works with leading pharmacists and medical experts to expose unsafe practices and secure justice for those harmed by preventable drug errors.