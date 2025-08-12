MENAFN - GetNews)



"“When families have structured, consistent records, it's much harder for facilities to ignore or dismiss their concerns,” said Percy Martinez.“We empower caregivers to align their observations with facility documentation so there's no ambiguity.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Nursing Home Neglect Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, a recognition that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's dedication to giving families clear, actionable plans to protect vulnerable loved ones.

The firm was launched as a resource for turning daily observations inside care facilities into reliable, documented notes. Percy Martinez explains that their approach translates complex care plans, staffing levels, supervision protocols, fall prevention measures, and nutrition standards into simple, easy-to-use checklists for families.

How the Firm Helps Families Build a Case

The firm notes that more Orlando families have recently adopted its Daily Log System , which aligns caregiver concerns with the facility's own records. According to Percy Martinez, this method includes:



Plain-language steps for creating daily notes that match staff reports

Specific request lists for care plans, incident reports, and vital sign logs Guidance on escalation steps with administrators and clinicians when concerns are not addressed

Case Results in Nursing Home Neglect Claims

The firm reports successful results in both confidential settlements and public verdicts in nursing home neglect cases, including:



$2.6 million – malnutrition and untreated infection leading to hospitalization

$1.9 million – preventable fall resulting in hip fracture and long-term disability $1.1 million – dehydration and pressure ulcers due to inadequate staffing

Percy Martinez notes that damages in these cases often include medical expenses, relocation costs, pain and suffering, and wrongful death compensation.

Timelines for Nursing Home Neglect Cases in Florida

According to Percy Martinez, these cases typically progress through:



3–6 months – records gathering, nursing expert review, and facility policy analysis

90 days – presuit notice period 12–24 months – litigation, mediation, and possible trial

Complex claims involving multiple incidents or systemic facility failures may take longer.

Standard of Care in Nursing Home Settings

The firm emphasizes that Florida law and industry standards require facilities to:



Provide adequate staffing for resident needs

Follow individualized care plans

Prevent avoidable falls, infections, and pressure ulcers

Ensure proper nutrition and hydration Document all care and interventions accurately

Percy Martinez explains that his team compares facility records with these requirements to identify breaches in care.

Cost to Clients

According to the firm, all cases are handled on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All litigation expenses, including nursing expert reviews and on-site inspections, are advanced and reimbursed only from a recovery.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Orlando and serving clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents seniors and families in cases involving neglect, abuse, preventable injuries, wrongful death, and other forms of medical negligence. The firm works with top nursing and medical experts to ensure facilities are held accountable for substandard care.